Randolph College postpones Commencement; Online classes for rest of semester

Randolph College announced that commencement has been postponed and classes will be online only through the end of the semester.

This comes after the school announced a temporary closure in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am not exaggerating when I tell you that we are heartbroken to announce that we will transition to online learning for the remainder of the semester. In addition, we will be adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about large gatherings and postponing Commencement. I will also be informing our alumnae and alumni today that we are cancelling this year’s Reunion." said Randolph President Brad Bateman.

Students that have returned to campus from the break may have to make another trip to collect the remainder of their belongings.

You can find the full statement from the schools president here.

