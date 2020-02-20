Randolph College offers CVCC students opportunity to take free classes

Students at one of our region's community colleges are getting a chance to take classes at a four-year school, and it's not costing them a penny.

Randolph College is expanding a partnership with Central Virginia Community College. CVCC students can take one class at Randolph each semester for free.

Participating students will be given a Randolph student ID card and have access to campus events.

"The idea is that we want students to come across town here and experience what it's like to be a Randolph student, while also satisfying their requirements across town at CVCC," said Travis Carter, dean of admission at Randolph College.

CVCC students can take any class at Randolph they chose, as long as pre-requisites have been met. Participants must be in a degree program at CVCC to qualify.

