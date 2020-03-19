Random Act of Kindness: Masks Given to Elderly Couple

The past couple of weeks have been difficult. The talk of corona virus and its impact is everywhere and life seems to be changing every day. We are living in a time of uncertainty. Schools and businesses are shutdown, store shelves are empty, and it starts to feel as if everyone is looking out for themselves.

On March 18th, Jim Webster walked outside to his driveway to pick up his daily newspaper. To his surprise there was another delivery, but this one was unexpected. “There was this brown paper bag hanging on the storm door. I have no idea where it came from, but we have some good people in this world thinking about others,” explained Webster.

Inside the bag were two masks, instructions, and a note that read: This is a single-use, disposable, industrial (not surgical) mask, so save it for an emergency only. It is not intended for use with children. The expiration date is Dec. 2028. I only have a few masks; if you see who brought this to you, please do not say anything about it. I can only help a few, and my heart is heavy for the many I want to help but can’t.

At 84 years old, Webster has battled cancer and now he is at high risk for contracting COVID-19. Webster says the gift he received from a total stranger is a reminder to remain hopeful. “I’m a firm believer in Jesus Christ and I put it all at Jesus’ feet and stepped back. I have not had a worry since. Do I have some difficulty and pain? Sure! But I hold tight to His hand to lead me through these troubled times. I don’t worry about tomorrow. I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know who holds tomorrow. Webster says whether you’re rich or poor, we all hold the power to help someone, even if it is just one.