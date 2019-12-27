Range of issues to fuel General Assembly debate

If you thought the crowds that gathered in Capitol Square for the special session on gun violence were big, stay tuned.

Large rallies, and the annual lobby day, are expected to draw many more on either side of the gun debate.

And there is other legislation, from marijuana reform to the minimum wage, and casino gambling to the Equal Rights Amendment that could bring more conflict and substantial change in state policy.

"This will be one of the most contentious," said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton, "I think very public in terms of the arguments that will be made. I think it will be intense, more so than we've seen probably in the last 10 to 15 years.

For the first time since the early 90s, Democrats will hold all three statewide offices, and majorities in the House of Delegates and the State Senate.

And that, says Denton, will allow Democrats to advance their full agenda.

"Now that the Democrats are in control, I think they're going to be very aggressive in terms of their legislative efforts," Denton said in a telephone interview Friday morning. "They want to demonstrate and say we had a mandate by the elections and we're going to deliver. And the question is whether they will overreach across various issues or not."

And we can expect more outside influence, Denton says.

Whether we're talking about guns or legislation that would raise the minimum wage, Denton says we should expect more national groups to weigh in and try to influence lawmakers in Virginia.