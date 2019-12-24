Rapper DaBaby detained in NC hours after toy giveaway, concert

Police in North Carolina detained Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his concert.

DaBaby poses in the press room at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

News outlets report police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night.

The rapper told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage. Video obtained by WCNC-TV shows the rapper being detained in the parking lot of Bojangles Arena.

Before his concert there, the rapper gave 200 toys to underprivileged children in Charlotte.