Rare 'fogbows' seen across Southwest Virginia

Early Wednesday morning, just after the sun rose, widespread fog spread across our region—even prompting dense fog advisories.

Before the warming temperatures dissipated the fog, the bright sun overhead shined through the tiny droplets of water that make up fog.

When this occurs, if the angle is just right you can see what is called a fogbow.

Viewers from Bedford to the NRV reported seeing fogbows Wednesday morning.

Fogbows are affectionately called the rainbow's cousin. This is because they form similarly to a rainbow where the sun's light is refracted through the droplets of water forming a prism in the sky. They also will always be opposite of the sun and in front of you.

The biggest difference between the two comes from the size of the droplets. Since fog droplets are much smaller than rain droplets, there is an absence of color in the bow that is formed.

Fogbows are certainly uncommon and something you won't always see when it gets foggy so this was quite a rare sight. Always be on the look out for interesting things and feel free to share with us by clicking here!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.