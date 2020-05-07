Re-opening businesses encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for water usage

With more businesses anticipated to reopen soon, water authorities want to help.

They're offering guidelines from the CDC concerning stagnant water.

Some of those guidelines include running water for at least two minutes, or flushing toilets at least twice to get fresh water moving through the system.

These guidelines could help gyms, hotels, and hair salons.

"In buildings that have been shut down for a while or used less frequently, you might have stagnant water - water that's been sitting in the pipes," said Mari Smallshaw, Lynchburg Water Resources public relations coordinator. "That can affect water quality and it can cause conditions that increase the risk for the growth of Legionella and other harmful bacteria."

Lynchburg Water Resources wants to remind people their water is filtered and safe to drink.

