Really Good Donuts provides custom and seasonal flavors

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2017 at 10:21 AM EDT
Amy Keele from Really Good Donuts stopped by WDBJ7 this morning to show off the store’s seasonal doughnuts. Keele also shows how you can custom make and decorate doughnuts on your own in a creative way.

Keele says you can stop by Really Good Donuts and order plain doughnuts, so that you're able to customize them yourself. Really Good Donuts also has custom per-designed doughnuts available for order.

To learn more about Really Good Donuts, you can visit their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/reallygooddonuts/ or call 540 598 2399.

