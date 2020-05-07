Record-breaking cold looks possible this weekend

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny conditions return to the area as our highs rebound back into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Another chance for a soaking rain arrives Friday. The bulk of the showers will move in during the afternoon and tapers off late in the evening. Our area should see anywhere from .25" to .75" of rain. However, in the higher elevations, snow showers are likely west of the Blue Ridge Parkway Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly in the highest elevations. We could see a few inches of accumulation on grassy surfaces. We're looking at the potential for a freeze or frost if we can get the wind to settle down Friday night.

WEEKEND

Frost is possible early Saturday morning as unseasonably cool weather moves in. The weekend as a whole looks sunny and dry. However, the cold weather will certainly be noticeable, with highs only in the 50s Saturday and low to mid 60s on Mother's Day (Sunday). Lows Sunday morning look to be even colder than Saturday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY

Our stretch of beautiful sunny weather should continue with highs in the mid-60s

TUESDAY

Another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Our high will climb into the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day. High near 73.

