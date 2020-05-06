Record breaking cold possible this weekend

WEDNESDAY

We'll start to see more breaks of sunshine as we head through the day. We still have a chance for a stray shower especially in the mountains. Highs today climb into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny conditions return to the area as our highs rebound back into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Another chance for a few showers moves in Friday under mainly cloudy skies. Any showers should begin to taper off during the evening. However, in the higher elevations, snow showers are likely west of the Blue Ridge Parkway Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly in the highest elevations. Any accumulation would be light. However, we're looking at the potential for a freeze or frost if we can get the wind to settle down Friday night.

WEEKEND

Frost is possible early Saturday morning as unseasonably cool weather moves in. The weekend as a whole looks sunny and dry. However, the cool weather will certainly be noticeable, with highs only in the 50s Saturday and low 60s on Mother's Day (Sunday). Lows on Sunday morning may even be a little colder than Saturday Morning.

MONDAY

Our stretch of beautiful sunny weather should continue with highs in the mid 60s.

