Recycling competition underway to encourage creativity, support local businesses

"I love competitions, so anything that can be fun for the kids or little projects to do at home on this break is a win," said Art Pursel, The Lunchbox owner.

Like many restaurants, they're open for takeout, but now his place is part of something bigger.

"We just like giving back to the community, so something like this where the community is giving back also, it's kind of a win-win for both of us," said Pursel.

They're one of the businesses supplying gift certificates for a recycling competition put on by Campbell County Parks and Recreation.

Recreation director Mary Pascale says the competition is a way to encourage creativity while many are staying home.

"Our recycling competition is an opportunity to take things that you already have at home and build a project, build a craft project, build whatever you want to make it to be," said Pascale.

Projects like these can be submitted to the department's Facebook page.

Although the competition was originally intended for Earth Day, Pascale says she's glad to see people engage in it.

"And it just didn't come to be because of the COVID-19 shutdown, but it makes me really happy to see it happen," said Pascale.

And although The Lunchbox has seen a slide in business, Pursel says the community has still showed its support.

To do something like this only seemed natural.

"We like being a part of the county and the community, so we kind of worked well on other projects and this just seemed like an easy fit for us," said Pursel.

For now, they'll continue packing lunch boxes to go.

"Just good luck to every body, can't wait to see who wins," said Pursel.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.