Red Rooster Coffee displays seasonal flavors

(WDBJ)
By Lawson Gutzwiller
Published: Oct. 29, 2017 at 9:57 AM EDT
Grace McCutchan from Red Rooster Coffee stopped by WDBJ7 this morning to show us how a typical brew works. She also showed off some of Red Rooster’s fall flavors and gave tips on how you can perfect a brew if you’re making coffee at home.

Red Rooster is in the process of renovating a 11,000 square foot building in Floyd, where they will have an open house on Small Business Saturday (November 25).

They are also running a free shipping sale through Halloween on their website https://redroostercoffee.com/.

