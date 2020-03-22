Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd helps employees while giving back to the hungry

Red Rooster Coffee has found a unique way to give back during these trying times.

The Co-Owner started an initiative where employees can still get paid while those in need can get free meals. They're asking customers to gift their business $10. It towards one meal that employees can make and deliver to Plenty, a Floyd food bank.

Red Rooster still plans to buy food from local producers and make healthy meals to bring to the food bank that has been seeing a drop in volunteers and a rise in hungry people.

"The outpouring of caring has been phenomenal. We have sold over 1,100 meals in 2 days, and it's been quite amazing," Haden Polseno-Hensley, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Red Rooster Coffee, said.

He says he's seen support from all over the country and is hopeful donations will keep on coming.