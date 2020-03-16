Red Rooster app partnership lets customers skip the line

One hometown cafe is launching a new way Monday for customers to enjoy their products, while reducing their time waiting in line and, hopefully, reducing their possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Red Rooster Coffee is partnering with an app called "Cloosiv," which allows customers to order and pay ahead of time.

The company was already planning to launch the partnership March 16; the timing with the coronavirus outbreak is just a coincidence, they say.

"It just so happens the timing worked out that it seems like a great time to do it, and offering the curbside delivery service to people's cars is an added measure that we're doing during these times."

Red Rooster is encouraging customers to use credit cards or their phones to pay, rather than cash, to minimize the back-and-forth handling of money.

The cafe will also install hand sanitizer stations inside for both employees and customers.

