Red Sox player wins free Taco Bell tacos for the U.S.

(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT
You can get free tacos on Nov. 1, and it’s all thanks to a Boston Red Sox player.

Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox took off for second and stole a base Tuesday night in the first game of the World Series. Taco Bell decided to offer free tacos for everyone in the United States if a player stole a base in the World Series.

You can get a free Doritos Loco taco from 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. You can visit any Taco Bell to get your free taco, but make sure to get a voucher online first.

