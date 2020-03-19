Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection changing operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection will be changing its operations to help limit the exposure and spread of COVID-19.

The center plans to continue its mission of reuniting animals with their families processing adoptions and finding temporary homes for animals with special care needs.

Moving forward people will have to set up an appointment to adopt or surrender and animal by calling 540-344-4922.

The front lobby and interior of the building will be closed to the public. Visitors will be kept in the vestibule area, where they will be helped with staff.

If someone is already in the vestibule area, the center wants other visitors to wait in the parking lot until that person has left.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is offering assistance to people who are considering surrendering their pets because they cannot afford food or vet care. To receive that assistance call 540-344-4922.

The center will provide pet food to those in need for as long as it has the food to distribute and may need to ration the amount of pet food each family receives.

Community members looking to help can donate pet food to the center’s pantry by leaving them the front doors of the building.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues the center anticipates it will need emergency fosters to step up in case the center needs to clear its shelter quickly.

For those interested in fostering a dog or a cat contact Meghann Cords at mcords@rcacp.org.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

