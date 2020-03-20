Regional Center for Animal Care making changes amid coronavirus outbreak

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is changing how it continues day-to-day operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Melinda Rector, Director of Operations, said they are asking people to go into the waiting area and press the intercom button for assistance. No more than one person or family is allowed in the waiting area at a time, so if you see someone in there, wait outside or in your car until you see them leave or give the center a call with whatever you need and they can run it out to you in the parking lot.

They are also asking people not to panic and surrender their animals.

If they need medical care or food for their pets, they are more than willing to help out.

"We want people to keep coming for adoptions because we desperately want to make sure the animals have a way out, and this is really a good time to adopt, in a sense, because people are home and they can get acclimated and let them settle down and you guys can just have a really good time," said Rector.

The center has to euthanize when it gets too full. The last time it had to euthanize was eighteen months ago due to space issues, and that is something they don't want to have to do anytime again soon.

