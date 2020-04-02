Regional airports feeling financial impact of COVID-19

With parking gear hanging on fences and an empty lot of planes, the impact of https://www.wdbj7.com/search/?sType=tm&searchKeywords=Coronavirus on the Blue Ridge Regional Airport is visible.

"Unfortunately, we have seen about an 80% decline in traffic, and that is nothing like I have ever seen before as long as I've been here." said airport Manager, Jason Davis.

For an airport that typically lands 900 planes in a month, an 80% decrease means under 200 planes would be coming in.

Airport manager Jason Davis says that is having an major impact on their revenue.

"If you exponentially factor that out to fuel sales, you're talking about

$150,000 to $200,000 in revenue per month." said Davis

As the usual air traffic has slowed down, the airport has seen a few new customers, with companies changing to private air travel for safety.

"Hopefully that will stick once they see that, oh, this is a lot better way to go for use, hopefully that will factor into them using this type of travel even more," said Davis.

The airport will receive federal funding to help relieve some of its losses.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.