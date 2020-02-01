Registration open for 2020 Virginia Senior Games (VSG)

Virginia Senior Games (VSG) strive to provide something for everyone 50 and better!

Anything from swimming to tennis, events are chosen to include the non-athletic as well as the athletic, to accommodate all skill levels, and to promote an atmosphere of competition and fun.

“Life Begins at 50 with Fitness and Gold!” This is what VSG is all about as they enter their 42nd year of promoting healthy lifestyles for Virginia residents.

Presented annually by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society, the 2020 games, will be held May 12-16, and are being hosted by Henrico County Recreation & Parks.

Interested participants can register at www.virginiaseniorgames.org through April 15. Those who register by February 29 will receive a discounted administration fee!

The games attract more than 1,000 senior athletes who compete in Olympic-style events for Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals.

This year’s events include Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Billiards, Bowling, Cycling, Golf, Horseshoes, Pickleball, Racquetball, Road Race, Shuffleboard, Softball Hit & Throw, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track & Field, and Volleyball.

Athletes can compete in multiple sports, and out-of-state sportspersons are welcome. VSG is also an open event so that no scores or times are required for entry.

Competition adheres to National Senior Games rules, and medals are awarded in each age category (5-year increments). Additionally, athletes and their guests are treated to an annual Athletes’ Party and Wellness Fair.

This is based on a new festive theme each year and offers activities, musical entertainment, and snacks, all in keeping with a showcase for services and resources for healthy lifestyles in Virginia.

To learn more about Virginia Senior Games or to register, visit www.virginiaseniorgames.org.

