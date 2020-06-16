Remainder of Confederate monument in Norfolk to come down

The remainder of an 80-foot-tall Confederate monument in the Virginia city of Norfolk is expected to come down.

The city said in a statement that work would begin Tuesday and take two to four days. A statue of a Confederate soldier that stood atop the monument was already removed last week. Norfolk’s mayor had ordered the removal for safety reasons.

City officials said people had been climbing on the monument. A protester was also recently injured in the neighboring city of Portsmouth after demonstrators pulled down a statue at a Confederate monument in that city.