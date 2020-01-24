Remember the Battle of the Bulge, and its Roanoke ties, 75 years later

Outside the courthouse in Roanoke, there's a poem, cast in bronze, that often goes unnoticed. Called "Lest You Forget," it reads in part, "On comrades on, we stay behind, the peace is yours to win."

The poem was written in the lead up to one of the coldest, bloodiest, and hardest fights Americans endured during world war II.

The Battle of the Bulge lasted from December 16, 1944 until January 25, 1945. The month-long counteroffensive by German forces created a bulge in the Allied line in Belgium, hence the name.

And according to John Long, Education Director at the National D-Day Memorial, our region was well represented on those freezing European fields, including French-born Andre' Fallwell, the author of that poem.

"He grew up here in Roanoke, graduated from Jefferson High School, went to the Virginia Military Institute for a while before he went into the army," said Long.

At the battle, Fallwell would have been one of several hundred thousand allied soldiers, spread thinly through the Belgian forests. They endured day after day of German shelling, barely able to dig foxholes because of the frozen ground, and unable to light fires lest they give themselves away.

"The Battle of the Bulge was under unbelievable conditions that nobody foresaw," said Bernard Marie, who was five years old at the time, living in recently liberated France.

"I remember my grandfather listening to the radio, the BBC, every night, knowing that the Battle of the Bulge, we didn't know if the German will win," he said.

Marie not only has his own memories, but as an advocate for World War II vets, has collected the stories of others who fought in those frozen woods. That includes Rusty Rice, a nurse from Virginia who helped treat frostbitten soldiers, and who even argued with General George Patton over the placement of her field hospital.

"He told her to get back, and she answered to Patton, "No! I cannot."

Rice would live to see the Battle won, as advancing troops pushed the Germans soldiers back throughout January. Not everyone would be so lucky. Andre' Fallwell died on Christmas day in Luxembourg, 1944.

Fallwell's death prompted the local paper to print that poem of his

Decades later it would be cast in bronze, a reminder not only of that Battle, 75 years ago, but of the sacrifice made by generations of Roanokers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.