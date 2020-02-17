Remembering the Bedford Boys parade 79 years later

Main Street in downtown Bedford looks a lot different now than it did on February 17, 1941.

The parade for the Bedford Boys happened in the afternoon of February 17, 1941.

That was the day the Bedford Boys marched down the brick streets before they were sent off to fight in World War II.

"The company had been activated into regular U.S. Army and this was the town's farewell parade to their beloved Company A," said Ken Parker, Bedford Boys Tribute Center Co-Curator.

Ken Parker and his wife Linda run the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.

As Linda would say, the group of boys in the back of this picture were more than just friends.

"They grew up together somewhere in the outlying areas. But, when they were together it was a team effort from them," said Linda Parker, Bedford Boys Tribute Center Co-Curator.

As they made their way through town, they eventually ended up at the Bedford High School -

"For an evening ceremony of farewell speeches, wonderful dance, followed by then the boys going out to Bedford County lake," said Parker.

And as the boys' last night of celebration at the lake was underway, the effects of their vacancy were felt immediately.

"The sisters had to start taking all the work on that the brothers did. Mothers, fathers all had to work harder," said Parker.

And as the years went by and Bedford sought to modernize the brick streets the boys had once walked on, those bricks were taken up by loved ones of those men, including one woman -

"Because her husband marched on that brick February 17, 1941."

Some of those bricks remain here, just as sturdy as the men who once walked on them for their last time.

