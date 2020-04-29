Renaissance Music Academy students share 'Love Through Music'

A music school in Blacksburg is thanking healthcare workers on the front lines in their own, unique way.

Students at the Renaissance Music Academy in Blacksburg recorded videos of themselves playing songs they’ve been perfecting in their lessons.

Now that lessons and recitals have to be done online, their teacher wanted to create a space for them to work toward a goal and to share their music.

“I think a lot of love went into this project and when you watch the video, Love Through Music, you will see that the students’ heart is really there in every note they play,” said executive director Teresa Ehrlich, Executive Director.

You can watch all of the videos in ‘Love Through Music’ on YouTube. You can watch those videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKJIK4184Do7jzQftwZm0kJ6xiKTMZeGO.

