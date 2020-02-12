Renovated Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts Center open

The Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center in Clifton Forge has a new look.

The downtown gallery was closed for a few weeks at the start of the year for a total renovation.

They moved some stuff around, created new display areas and even replaced the old flooring with new.

Now they're reopened with two new shows as well as their usual works.

"Doing some different arranging, trying to just make everything on display look nice, so people come in and enjoy the shop and get a unique shopping experience," Connie Baker, Executive Director of the Center, said.

The work fell at a convenient time. The gallery is normally closed for a couple weeks in January for inventory.

