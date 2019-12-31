Report: Former Panthers Coach Rivera to move to Redskins

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ7) - CBS Sports says Ron Rivera has reportedly agreed to be the Washington Redskins' new coach, signing a five-year deal, with an official announcement possibly coming Wednesday.
That's per information from the NFL Network.
The former Carolina Panthers coach would take over a team that went 3-13 in the 2019 season, replacing Jay Gruden, who was fired mid-season, and interim coach Bill Callahan.
The Redskins this week also fired General Manager Bruce Allen.
