Report: Former Panthers Coach Rivera to move to Redskins

CBS Sports says Ron Rivera has reportedly agreed to be the Washington Redskins' new coach, signing a five-year deal, with an official announcement possibly coming Wednesday.

That's per information from the NFL Network.

The former Carolina Panthers coach would take over a team that went 3-13 in the 2019 season, replacing Jay Gruden, who was fired mid-season, and interim coach Bill Callahan.

The Redskins this week also fired General Manager Bruce Allen.

