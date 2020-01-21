Large police presence, ‘Active Scene’ reported in front of Antonio Brown’s Florida house

According to CBS affiliate WDKA in Pittsburgh, there is a large police presence and “active scene” in front of former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown’s house in Florida.

WDKA reports that TMZ is saying Brown is not in custody at this time but that police are working to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, police are investigating Antonio Brown for a potential charge of battery.

Antonio Brown last played in the NFL in 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots following a star tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers and brief stint with the Oakland Raiders.

Brown has been the subject of multiple off the field allegations during his playing days and time since last being a member of an NFL roster.

