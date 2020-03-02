Report of shooting at Rocky Mount Walmart determined to be false

A report of an active shooter incident at the Walmart store in Rocky Mount has been determined to be false.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, about 12:45 p.m. Monday, dispatch got a call about a shooting at the store on Old Franklin Turnpike. Rocky Mount Police responded, with the sheriff's office assisting, and determined there was no shooting.

But one person, accused of falsely calling in the report, was taken into custody, according to Rocky Mount Police. He was unarmed and in a wooded area near the store.

No name has been released.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.