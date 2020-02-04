Reports of an explosion lead to structure fire Tuesday in Boones Mill

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Murray Knob Road Tuesday.

According to the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire/EMS Facebook page, Boones Mill volunteers were aided by officials from Rocky Mount. Callaway, FCPS and Roanoke County in responding to a report of an explosion.

Crews found a "fully involved" storage building on fire that eventually led to the flames moving to other outbuildings and woodshed.

Fire crews were able to halt the flames from spreading to a home and garage right next to the sheds.

