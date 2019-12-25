Rescue Mission hosts Christmas feast for those in need

Roanoke's Rescue Mission spent all night and day preparing for its annual Christmas feast. Dozens of volunteers come each year to spread a little holiday cheer with those who might be in need of a smile.

Mark Chummey got the chance to volunteer at the rescue mission this past Thanksgiving and has been coming back ever since.

"The mission is one of those mysteries that I think everyone knows that it does some great things here, but I don't think people really know the impact it has on our community here in Roanoke," Chummey said.

He says most don't know the meals aren't just for the homeless or people down on their luck; it's also for those spending Christmas alone and looking for a one-on-one connection for the holidays.

"It's an important connection for them, I hope, but it's also an important connection for us who can give our time and energy and resources to support this great opportunity," Chummey said.

He adds volunteering at the mission might just be his family's new Christmas tradition.

"I am encouraging my own children to- we have kind of done something every year but this is a great chance for them to kind of see what this could be, maybe a new tradition for our family," Chummey said.

It reminds us the real reason for the season.

