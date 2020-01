Rescue crews are out Saturday night at the Boat Launch at Claytor Lake State Park working to get a vehicle out of the water.

According to the Pulaski County Assistant Administrator, there is no word if anyone was inside the vehicle yet.

According to the Montgomery County Emergency Services Coordinator, their dive team was initially called to Pulaski. but has since had the request canceled.

