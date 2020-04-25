Resident at Salem nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

The Richfield Living nursing home facility in Salem learned Friday night that one of their residents had tested positive for the coronavirus after being in the hospital with symptoms.

According to a press release, the resident was a part of the Richfield Recovery and Care Center. The facility says they are working with the Virginia Department of Health and are quarantining residents who shared the same unit with the patient before the hospital visit. Appropriate employees and other residents who may have helped work on that unit are also being tested.

