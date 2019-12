Roanoke Fire-EMS put out a house fire on the 1900 block of Brandon Avenue Southwest Thursday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and the house on fire. The person and a pet who lived there were able to make it out safely.

That person was checked for minor injuries at the scene, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. They did not need further treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

