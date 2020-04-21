Residents at Danville assisted living center diagnosed with COVID-19

More than one resident of the Brookdale Danville Piedmont assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19, but no specific number has been released.

The facility also reports the death of a resident after that person was diagnosed with coronavirus, but there is no confirmation yet on cause of death.

A statement from the facility reads, "We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Danville Piedmont. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Danville Health Department throughout this situation."

Management says the facility has been following its established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses, and is following guidance and protocols recommended by the Danville Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control.

