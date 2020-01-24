Residents compete for hometown makeover

The Town of Pulaski is going big to get an entire town renovation as part of a new HGTV series.

WDBJ7 Photo

A core group of dancers could be found finalizing the moves Thursday night as they prepare for Saturday’s big event, a chance to showcase everything Pulaski has to offer.

“I saw it on Facebook and immediately thought it would be good for our town because we have so much going for our town,” said Donna Travis.

Travis said she had to take action when she saw that Pulaski could get even more help to transform the town. Two weeks ago, HGTV announced a new show that would launch in 2021. ‘Home Town Takeover’ will feature one small town that deserves a “life-changing overhaul.”

“We want to not only show people what a wonderful town we have, but we also want to remind those people who live in this town what a wonderful town we have,” Travis said.

The dancing group said they can do this, and get everything together in less than a month.

“I thought we could totally do this, we could pull this off, but we knew we had to go big, right? If we were going to do it, if we were even going to be in the running,” said Robin Burdette.

Burdette said hosting a flash mob this weekend would be the best way and can get everyone involved, regardless of their ability to dance.

Pulaski is one of many towns hit hard as manufacturing plants like Jefferson Mills closed, but what makes them special is their big hearts.

“We want to go with that theme showing HGTV and the whole community that we love this town,” Burdette said. “We might need a little bit of help, but we love this town.”

The flash mob will gather outside of the Pulaski Theatre from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. No dance experience is needed to participate.

Entries are due by February 4.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.