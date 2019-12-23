Residents displaced by Pulaski duplex fire

Residents who lived in both parts of a Pulaski duplex were displaced by a fire Sunday night.

Photo courtesy WDBJ7 viewer Marlene Joy

Pulaski Fire Chief Robby Kiser says flames were reported in the basement of the residential duplex on Henry Avenue about 6:43 p.m. It took crews from his department and Dublin Fire about 45 minutes to control the fire.

No one was hurt.

Investigators deemed the fire electrical.

There is heavy damage, and residents will be displaced for "some time," according to Kiser, until repairs can be made.

Kiser says residents were notified by a 12-year-old who had gone through the department’s fire prevention program at school. He saw smoke and knocked on the duplex's doors to warn the residents.

