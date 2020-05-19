Residents lose power Tuesday after driver hits phone pole in Roanoke Co.

Power was lost to residents in the Garst Mill Road area of Roanoke County Tuesday after a pickup driver hit a telephone phone.

According to Roanoke County Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:44 p.m. and was partly a result of weather conditions. Crews responded to Garst Mill Rd. at Pinevale Rd. to find a telephone pole broken in two and resting on the bed of the truck.

No injuries were reported. The driver of an additional vehicle is charged with failure to yield right of way.

