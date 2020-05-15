Resort at Glade Springs to reopen May 21

After originally setting hopes on reopening April 20 , the Resort at Glade Springs says they are ready to welcome people back beginning May 21.

Guests are asked to provide safe distancing on their own, but according to the facility, a number of new procedures will be utilized as the grounds reopen. Even though sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds, guests are asked to bring their own masks, sanitizer and wipes to ensure comfort.

If any potential guest or family member has visited a COVID-19 hot spot, have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, have any symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to anyone with the coronavirus, they should call and reschedule their trip. Employees are under the same guidelines and asked to stay home.

Staff will wear gloves and masks as is required. Disinfecting work areas/stations before, during and after their shifts, washing hands frequently and using sanitizer throughout the day are mandatory.

The full list of procedures for the facility can be found at https://www.gladesprings.com/reopening.html.

