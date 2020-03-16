Restaurants adapt by going to delivery and takeout

As people stay home to avoid coronavirus, restaurants and bars are losing business.

Restaurants like the Southern Inn in Lexington have been shifting their efforts from dining in to take out meals and delivery service. They're hoping that, while the takeout business is not as large as what they would normally see from diners, it will be enough to keep staff working through the crisis.

“This situation has changed so much since even Thursday or Friday," said Southern Inn owner George Huger. "And so many things are going on that it really is hard to know which way to turn.”

Catering business has also been cut. The Southern Inn’s catering jobs have all been canceled through May.

