Restaurants adjust business models amid coronavirus concerns

Restaurants in downtown Roanoke are adjusting how they serve customers as communities work to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The owners of Lucky, Fortunato and Stellina decided to close their restaurants to in-person dining until further notice.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post on the pages of each of the locations.

The kitchen teams at Lucky and Fortunato are developing a family style, to-go menu that will be available to order.

Customers will also be able to order “The Cube” to-go for $5 at Lucky.

Stellina will transform into a wine and beer bodega for customers to bring alcohol home.

“As we’ve said before, we WILL get through this and it is our belief that we can emerge stronger together on the other side. Be good to each other. Be helpful and caring. And be safe and vigilant,” the post said.

The dining rooms closed Monday and the to-go orders will be available to customers starting Friday.

