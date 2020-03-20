Restaurants offering take-out and delivery during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Fri 4:23 PM, Mar 20, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- In an effort to encourage people to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re providing a list of restaurants that are open for take-out and delivery.

This is a list in progress; we are working to add businesses. If you would like your restaurant included here or know of one that is providing takeout or delivery, please send an email to news@wdbj7.com.

  • 419 West
    • 540-776-0419
    • 3865 Electric Road, Roanoke

  • Aesy’s Restaurant
    • 540-344-7525
    • 505 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke

  • Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
    • Order Online
    • 127 Campbell Ave, Roanoke

    • 7212 Williamson Road, Roanoke
    • 1304 W. Main Street,, Salem

  • Alexander’s
    • 540-982-6983
    • 105 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

  • All Sports Café
    • 540-725-5155

    • 2326 Grandin Rd. Roanoke
    • 540-389-4647
    • 120 E. Main Street, Salem

  • Athens Corner Grill
    • 540-206-2210
    • 1003 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

  • Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
    • 540-344-2997
    • 108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
    • 540-404-4488
    • 131 E. Main St, Salem

  • Bamyan Afghan Cuisine
    • 540-400-6196
    • 120 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

  • Beale’s
    • 540-583-5113
    • 510 Grove St., Bedford

  • Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant
    • 540-966-5980
    • 2716 Lee Hwy, Troutville

  • Bellacino’s Pizza
    • 540-966-2222
    • 1176 Roanoke Rd., Daleville
    • 540-989-2009
    • 4373 Starkey Rd., Roanoke

  • Berndard’s Gastropub & Eatery
    • 540-206-2656
    • 303 S. Jefferson Street SW, Roanoke

  • Bent Mountain Bistro
    • 540-929-8013
    • 9607 Bent Mountain Rd, Bent Mountain

  • Bloom Restaurant & Wine-Bar
    • 540-566-3891
    • 1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke

  • Blue Apron Restaurant & Red Rooster Bar
    • 540-375-0055
    • 210 E. Main St., Salem

  • Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
    • 540-400-558
    • 1115 Piedmont St. SE, Roanoke

  • Blue Ridge Catering
    • 540-982-7700
    • 522 Salem Ave SW

  • Bob’s Restaurant
    • 540-982-0773
    • 1004 Walnut Ave, Vinton

  • Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy
    • 540-795-4217
    • 2071 Colonial Ave.

  • Brambleton Deli
    • 540-774-4554
    • 3655 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke

  • Bread Craft
    • 540-562-4112
    • 24 Church Ave SW, Roanoke

  • Bubble Cake
    • 540-343-2253
    • 2073 Colonial Ave., Roanoke

  • Buddy’s BBQ
    • 540-42-0369
    • 948 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

  • Cabo Fish Taco
    • 540-206-2180
    • 14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

  • Cafe Asia
    • 540-206-2298
    • 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke

  • Cafe Asia 2
    • 54-774-1688
    • 3549 Electric Road, Roanoke

  • Cedars Lebanese Restaurant
    • 540-761-3030
    • 112 Campbell Ave SE, Roanok

  • Champloo Desserts
    • 540-999-1269
    • 4344 Electric Road, Roanoke

  • The Copper Kettle Co.
    • 540-912-0116
    • 52 Firstwatch Dr., Moneta

  • Corbin’s Confections
    • 540-404-0300
    • 18 East Main Street, Salem

  • Corned Beef and Co.
    • 540-342-3354
    • 107 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

  • Community Inn
    • 540-342-2351
    • 1304 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke

  • Cuban Island
    • 540-529-7762
    • 5508 Williamson Rd, Roanoke

  • Cupcakes & Canines
    • 540-966-1123
    • 1805 Roanoke Rd, Daleville

  • Daylight Donuts
    • 540-493-3311
    • 918 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

  • Dogwood Restaurant
    • 540-343-6549
    • 106 E. Lee Ave, Vinton

  • Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli
    • 540-591-5310
    • 70 Market Center Way

  • Downshift – Hand Crafted Bikes & Brews
    • 540-739-2453
    • 416 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke

  • Elderberry’s
    • 540-776-0600
    • 3555 Electric Rd., Roanoke

  • Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
    • 540-343-4543
    • 1212 4th St. SW, Roanoke

  • Famous Toastery
    • 540-595-7027
    • 5010 Keagy Rd, Roanoke

  • FarmBurguesa
    • 540-566-3377
    • 1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke
    • 540-595-7778
    • 303 S. Pollard St, Vinton

  • Foot of the Mountain Café
    • 540-254-3287
    • 126 Arcadia Rd, Buchanan

  • Fork in the Alley
    • 540-982-3675
    • 2123 Crystal Spring Ave SW, Roanoke

  • Fortunato
    • 540-400-7315
    • 104 Kirk Ave SW, Roanoke

  • Franklin Restaurant
    • 540-483-5601
    • 17890 Hwy 220, Rocky Mount

  • The Front Row
    • 540-512-9894
    • 356 Salem Ave, Roanoke

  • Grace’s Place Pizzeria
    • 540-981-1340
    • 1316 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke

  • The Great 611 Steak Company
    • 540-989-4675
    • 3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

  • McAlister's Deli
    • Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke

