Restaurants offering take-out and delivery during coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- In an effort to encourage people to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re providing a list of restaurants that are open for take-out and delivery.
This is a list in progress; we are working to add businesses. If you would like your restaurant included here or know of one that is providing takeout or delivery, please send an email to news@wdbj7.com.
- 419 West
- 540-776-0419
- 3865 Electric Road, Roanoke
- Aesy’s Restaurant
- 540-344-7525
- 505 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke
- Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
- Order Online
- 127 Campbell Ave, Roanoke
- 7212 Williamson Road, Roanoke
- 1304 W. Main Street,, Salem
- Alexander’s
- 540-982-6983
- 105 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
- All Sports Café
- 540-725-5155
- 2326 Grandin Rd. Roanoke
- 540-389-4647
- 120 E. Main Street, Salem
- Athens Corner Grill
- 540-206-2210
- 1003 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
- Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company
- 540-344-2997
- 108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
- 540-404-4488
- 131 E. Main St, Salem
- Bamyan Afghan Cuisine
- 540-400-6196
- 120 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
- Beale’s
- 540-583-5113
- 510 Grove St., Bedford
- Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant
- 540-966-5980
- 2716 Lee Hwy, Troutville
- Bellacino’s Pizza
- 540-966-2222
- 1176 Roanoke Rd., Daleville
- 540-989-2009
- 4373 Starkey Rd., Roanoke
- Berndard’s Gastropub & Eatery
- 540-206-2656
- 303 S. Jefferson Street SW, Roanoke
- Bent Mountain Bistro
- 540-929-8013
- 9607 Bent Mountain Rd, Bent Mountain
- Bloom Restaurant & Wine-Bar
- 540-566-3891
- 1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke
- Blue Apron Restaurant & Red Rooster Bar
- 540-375-0055
- 210 E. Main St., Salem
- Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
- 540-400-558
- 1115 Piedmont St. SE, Roanoke
- Blue Ridge Catering
- 540-982-7700
- 522 Salem Ave SW
- Bob’s Restaurant
- 540-982-0773
- 1004 Walnut Ave, Vinton
- Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy
- 540-795-4217
- 2071 Colonial Ave.
- Brambleton Deli
- 540-774-4554
- 3655 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke
- Bread Craft
- 540-562-4112
- 24 Church Ave SW, Roanoke
- Bubble Cake
- 540-343-2253
- 2073 Colonial Ave., Roanoke
- Buddy’s BBQ
- 540-42-0369
- 948 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
- Cabo Fish Taco
- 540-206-2180
- 14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
- Cafe Asia
- 540-206-2298
- 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke
- Cafe Asia 2
- 54-774-1688
- 3549 Electric Road, Roanoke
- Cedars Lebanese Restaurant
- 540-761-3030
- 112 Campbell Ave SE, Roanok
- Champloo Desserts
- 540-999-1269
- 4344 Electric Road, Roanoke
- The Copper Kettle Co.
- 540-912-0116
- 52 Firstwatch Dr., Moneta
- Corbin’s Confections
- 540-404-0300
- 18 East Main Street, Salem
- Corned Beef and Co.
- 540-342-3354
- 107 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
- Community Inn
- 540-342-2351
- 1304 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke
- Cuban Island
- 540-529-7762
- 5508 Williamson Rd, Roanoke
- Cupcakes & Canines
- 540-966-1123
- 1805 Roanoke Rd, Daleville
- Daylight Donuts
- 540-493-3311
- 918 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
- Dogwood Restaurant
- 540-343-6549
- 106 E. Lee Ave, Vinton
- Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli
- 540-591-5310
- 70 Market Center Way
- Downshift – Hand Crafted Bikes & Brews
- 540-739-2453
- 416 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke
- Elderberry’s
- 540-776-0600
- 3555 Electric Rd., Roanoke
- Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- 540-343-4543
- 1212 4th St. SW, Roanoke
- Famous Toastery
- 540-595-7027
- 5010 Keagy Rd, Roanoke
- FarmBurguesa
- 540-566-3377
- 1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke
- 540-595-7778
- 303 S. Pollard St, Vinton
- Foot of the Mountain Café
- 540-254-3287
- 126 Arcadia Rd, Buchanan
- Fork in the Alley
- 540-982-3675
- 2123 Crystal Spring Ave SW, Roanoke
- Fortunato
- 540-400-7315
- 104 Kirk Ave SW, Roanoke
- Franklin Restaurant
- 540-483-5601
- 17890 Hwy 220, Rocky Mount
- The Front Row
- 540-512-9894
- 356 Salem Ave, Roanoke
- Grace’s Place Pizzeria
- 540-981-1340
- 1316 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke
- The Great 611 Steak Company
- 540-989-4675
- 3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
- McAlister's Deli
- Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke
