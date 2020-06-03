Restaurants prepare for Phase Two

Restaurant owners in Roanoke are getting ready as Virginia enters Phase 2 of reopening, which means restaurants may have indoor dining at 50% capacity.

Restaurant owners are beaming with excitement and said this is something they've been hoping and praying for ever since they had to close their doors months ago.

"A big exhale and a lot of excitement" is a feeling restaurant owners and employees all over the state of Virginia are feeling.

"It felt like forever. I know it hasn't been that long, we're just really excited, our customers are really excited. There's a lot of pent up demand, I believe," said Eric Dilauro, owner of Table 50 in downtown Roanoke.

Table 50 downtown has been offering outside dining over the last few weekends, all made possible by a permit from the city. Each night, they were booked up.

"It was a unique experience for them to eat Table 50 outside on the Market, it was a unique experience for us but I think they're also excited to get back to some sense of normalcy to go back in the restaurant and eat," said Dilauro.

One woman said she was a homebody before coronavirus and now she says she will never take grabbing that drink with a friend on Friday night for granted again.

"You always want the things you can't have, and when I wasn't able to go out, then I did miss it and I am looking forward to being able to do it again."

Dilauro says now all that's left is to get the restaurant back in order and ready for Friday, but for those who loved the outdoor seating, they are planning to bring it back about twice a year.

