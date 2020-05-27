Restaurants prepare for patio dining

As phased reopening begins in Virginia, restaurants are being allowed to begin patio dining with social distancing.

But what if a restaurant doesn't have outdoor space?

In downtown Lexington, the iconic Southern Inn started patio dining before COVID, with covered space in some repurposed parking area.

But further down Main Street, the new Heliotrope brew pub is having to adapt.

“So, we’re making it up as we go, I guess,” said Heliotrope co-owner Erik Jones.

Actually, they had always planned to have the alley beside their building as a place for customers.

“We had these grand visions of a nice sort of like European beer garden atmosphere outside the building," Jones said. "So hopefully we can realize that now to some extent.”

They're moving some tables out there, under careful restrictions.

“We’re limiting access from this point right here where we’re standing, no more than 50 people at a time," Jones said. "All of our employees will be masked in gloves. All of our utensils and cups and everything will be single use for the time being. So we’re going to do everything we can to limit people’s risk of exposure.”

In Hot Springs, though, the sidewalks are narrow and there are few convenient spots for big patios.

“We were going to put one table in front of the restaurant and one right beside it," said Kyle Krieger, Les Cochons d’Or chef and co-owner. "That was it.”

It’s all he could fit.

“We’re just trying to say 'hey, we’re still here.' We have options for people that don’t want to stay indoors or stay at home for that matter,” Krieger explained.

But VDOT, who controls the sidewalk, said no. They have regulations about commercial use of sidewalks. He’s hoping for a waiver.

“Just a little leeway," Krieger said, "to help us make it to the other side of this whole issue, I guess.”

VDOT said in a statement: "The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will continue to work with Mr. Krieger on this permitting request. VDOT recognizes this has been a challenging time for restaurants and all businesses, and the agency will continue to work with business owners on a case-by-case basis to issue permits as allowed, considering safety and within our authority to do so."

