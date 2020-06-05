Richlands man facing charges for lying to federal agents about explosives

A Richlands man is facing federal charges after lying to investigators about his injuries and whether he was in possession of explosives.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Cole Carini went to a health clinic in Richlands suffering from an amputated hand, amputated fingers on the opposite hand and shrapnel wounds to the neck and throat. Carini told officers his injuries were caused by a lawn mower accident at his home.

During a search of Carini’s home, agents found an overgrown lawn and no evidence that a lawn mower had been used recently. However, investigators found evidence of an explosion, consistent with the types of injuries Carini had sustained.

Scene declared safe outside Richlands; case transferred

The Department of Justice says agents found significant amounts of what is believed to be Triacetone Triperoxide, an explosive substance used to created improvised explosive devices.

Upon further questioning, Carini insisted he was injured while mowing grass and said he did not have any explosives at his home.

Carini was arrested Thursday and is charged with one count of lying to federal agents. He will make his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court.

The investigation of the case is ongoing and is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Virginia State Police, the Richlands Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Whit Pierce are prosecuting the case for the United States.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

