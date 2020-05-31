Richmond mayor announces citywide curfew beginning Sunday night

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has issued a curfew for the city of Richmond after calling the last two nights of unrest in Richmond an “insult to the cause” as rioters took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd, a man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minnesota. The officer is now charged with murder.

“What could have been peaceful protests, turned into violent destruction," said Mayor Stoney. “We are all disappointed, and we feel the pain that is being felt throughout this country for the last few nights."

George Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America.

“As we stand here, the violence and destruction and images we’ve seen across this city is not the Richmond we know ... We saw local businesses, some black-owned businesses that have served Richmond for decades, vandalized and looted," said Stoney. “You are not inspiring change.”

In response to the riots, Stoney has issued a curfew for the city that will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday and last until 6 a.m. Monday. He says it will be enforced.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think it’s time to say that ‘enough is enough.’ And this is enough; this must end," he said.