Richmond mayor demands and gets police chief's resignation

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday the city’s chief of police has resigned.

Mayor Stoney said he requested the resignation of Richmond Police Chief Will Smith, who complied.

Major Jody Blackwell will be the interim Richmond police chief.

“Richmond is ready for a new approach to public safety,” Mayor Stoney said.

Richmond was the scene of extensive rioting after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

