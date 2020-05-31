Richmond protests go late into Saturday night, cleanup begins Sunday morning

Saturday brought another night of violent protests around the country. In Richmond, people began marching down through the streets, and while tensions were high, the intent was peaceful at first. However, as the night went on, that started to change.

Protesters began to clash with police. At one point they surrounded an officer's patrol car, pelting it with water bottles and bricks. Protesters also targeted a couple police bicycles.

A small group shattered the front windows of businesses along Broad St. Multiple businesses were broken into and looted, such as banks, music shops and art galleries.

"Basically, I just walked up and wanted to observe what was going. It was a piece of history," one woman said. "And I saw a lot of police and a completely gratified building. It's scary as a whole as a neighborhood vibe."

Protesters also began setting fires across the city - the largest was what some bystanders described as a barricade made of trash set on fire. It blocked the entirety of Broad Street.

A number of protesters condoned the violence, some didn't. But all said this community has reached a breaking point.

"I have a son. He's 15," a woman in Richmond said. "And every time our police kill one of our black men, I'm crying or I'm upset because I'm thinking about my child. I'm afraid for him to grow up. I'm afraid for him to become an adult. I'm afraid for him to get pulled over. That's lethal for us. It shouldn't be lethal for us."

That same woman, who declined to share her name, summed up her feelings by simply saying "burn it all down."

Sunday morning, part of the aftermath of the nightlong protests was seen on the statue of J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Row. It was covered in graffiti, the fence torn completely to the ground.

Protesters climbed on the monuments, spray-painting, hitting, and doing everything they could to damage these statues.

Down the street, at the Jefferson Davis statue, protesters placed a noose over Davis's head and chanted "tear it down!" They tried for awhile, but couldn't get the statue to budge.

Some protesters used the opportunity for speeches. They said what they did here was all about combating white supremacy and targeting objects they say present a hateful and hurtful legacy to this community.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.