Richmond's Capitol Square closed to public amidst protests

Capitol Square has been closed to the public until further notice following a weekend full of protests.

According to the Virginia Department of General Services, two Capitol Police officers were injured and vandalism was performed on state property during demonstrations Saturday.

Capitol Square was first closed May 30 following civil unrest on May 29 that left damage to numerous buildings and structures in the area.

The area is regularly closed to the public from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. each day.

The Department of General Services adds that, "DGS and Capitol Police will monitor activity near Capitol Square to determine when it is appropriate to reopen to the public."

