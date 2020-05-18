Ricky's Bluegrass Connection strikes a chord with Phase One

Chairs have sat empty at Ricky's Bluegrass Connection.

Sounds haven't been played together since March.

But now, with Phase One of re-opening Virginia underway, music will begin to fill the air once again.

"We are really excited to be able to get back and open the doors and have people come in and do the individual lessons again," said Ricky Ellis, owner.

Ellis and his daughter Laura both teach lessons inside this brick building.

Before Phase One started, all those lessons had to be virtual.

But for the older Ellis, getting into Phase One means being able to help his students effectively once again.

"If we're doing it on Skype and they're out of tune a little bit, I can't much help them, but if we're doing it in person and they come in and can't get their guitar in tune the first thing I do is I say, 'well let me tune it for you real quick,'" said Ellis.

But this year is also a special one for the family.

They've been in business for 20 years, long enough for the younger Ellis to remember talking about it as a child.

"Every day I would walk up there from elementary school and I would be like, 'my dad has a music shop, he's so cool,'" said Ellis.

"It is so many good people out there that you meet and when you got the love of music, you just want to share it with people, you know?" said Ellis.

And with plenty of accolades to show, people walking through this door can be sure to learn a thing or two.

