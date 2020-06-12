Rise Up Climbing scales re-opening under new guidelines

"I feel good. I know our employees are happy to be back and definitely our members are happy to be back," said Stephen Baker, co-owner of Rise Up Climbing.

Rise Up Climbing opened up Wednesday.

For the first time in nearly three months, their 40-foot walls would finally see people once again.

But Baker says that in those nearly three months, the gym never lost support.

"We had a lot of people continuing to pay their memberships voluntarily so that we could keep paying our staff so that we could open up and just kind of hit the ground running," said Baker.

He says for many of the members, it was about continuing the culture.

But the new challenge that came in Phase 2 was keeping the place clean.

Baker says it's more work, but necessary to do.

"We have a regular schedule of stripping the holes off the walls and cleaning them with a bleach solution and then putting new routes up, so it's a lot more work but it's definitely necessary," said Baker.

Despite these efforts, Baker says the social element has also challenged climbers.

Things such as how comfortable people feel around each other has changed from closing in March.

"Trying to navigate the social aspect of just trying to keep everyone safe and abiding by the governor's ordinances while still being able to climb has maybe not caused problems but we were having to have a lot more conversations about it," said Baker.

But in the end, getting the gym re-open was a big step forward.

"It's great, it feels so good," said Baker.

