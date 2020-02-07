Rise in property crimes has Roanoke Police Department asking for the community's help

Roanoke Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects responsible for around twenty reported property crimes in Southwest Roanoke.

With the high-crime activity being reported in this neighborhood, residents have gone as far to padlocking their sheds. Law enforcement is even suggesting if you don't have security cameras, to get them.

Charlie Witten lives on Maiden Ln. in Roanoke, one of the streets police say has had an increase in property crime since the new year began. She says her shed is padlocked and hadn't thought about installing a security camera until recently.

"I think considering the fact of the activity- I think we have to do it", said Witten.

Witten says thankfully her shed hasn't been one of the twenty that has been broken into, but her car has many times.

"We've got four vehicles and guarantee somebody is going to be broken into of those four" said Witten.

Police say the incidents have occurred between Maiden Ln. and Brandon Avenue. Witten says the area is an easy target.

"Because of the seniors in the area, they can't move as fast, and they might not have a spouse with them.", said Witten.

Sergeant Ashby with RPD says taking inventory of your property can really help with finding the suspects.

"Make sure you know what is in your sheds and garages keep inventory, take pictures of them or write it down, serial numbers are huge, personal markings like if you put your name or initials on there", said Sgt. Ashby.

Roanoke Police have also increased patrols in the area.

"We're only so many officers in a big city, if you see something suspicious, call us and let us check out if it's viable or not- we're relying on them to help catch these folks", said Sgt. Ashby.

